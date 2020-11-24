Pelham family wants more to be done in shooting death investigation

PELHAM, Ga. (WALB) - The family of De’Prince Florence said they want justice to be served.
Florence was killed in September in Pelham.
“I feel like the train has stopped, " said Russell Florence, De’Prince Florence’s father.
Russell wants more done to find the person responsible for his son’s death.
“I feel like there’s not enough pressure applied to the community to find out who’s to blame for my son’s death,” said Russell.
De’Prince, 29, was killed the night of Sept. 11 at the Bonnetta Cochran Home Housing complex.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said it is now completing the case file to hand over to the district attorney, but the Pelham Police Department said it is continuing to investigate.
De’Prince’s grandmother, Rosie Almond, said she’s not ready for this investigation to be over.
“I really need to see some justice done. We got to have closure,” said Almond.
Almond said her grandson was a great man and father and their family deserves more to be done before she feels like justice will be served.
“I refuse to let it go. I will continue to fight until y’all do what’s right. I don’t think it’s fair. I will fight for my grandson until death do us part,” said Almond.
As she continues to fight, Almond wants the world to know she won’t stop until she feels the person responsible for her grandson’s death is held accountable.
“It’s a tough situation for my family, for my loved ones. I miss my son,” said Russell.
Ronald Madeiras has been arrested in connection with this case.
