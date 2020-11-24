Law enforcement needs help finding missing Mitchell Co. man

CAMILLA, Ga. (WALB) - Investigators with the Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office need your help finding a missing man.
Rudolph White has been missing since Thursday, according to reports.
The two people who reported him missing said they have searched his home but can’t find him, the sheriff’s office said.
On Tuesday morning, investigators said they called in a Georgia State Patrol helicopter to help search an area north of Mitchell County.
Anyone with information on White’s whereabouts is asked to call the Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 336-2032.
