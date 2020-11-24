Large illegal dumpsite discovered in Dougherty Co.

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County leaders have discovered one of the largest illegal dumpsites the county officials have seen.
“This is one of the largest ones that we’ve encountered,” said Judy Bowles with Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful.
The massive illegal dump site can be found in the 900 block of South Maple Street.
“it’s not only unsightly but it’s a health hazard,” said Bowles.
Bowles believes parts of the site have been there for six to eight months. She said areas like this are a breeding ground for rats, mosquitoes and other unwanted creatures.
City leaders said it appears a homeless person has even taken shelter from the many pieces of scrape that fill the property.
“Very unhealthy, unsanitary situation,” Bowles described.
The dumpsite is on private property and county and city leaders said they have previously spoken to the property owner about this.
Leaders believe the property owners have done very little, if anything, to get it cleaned up.
“We’ll have code enforcement and public works talk to him and he’ll have to come and clean it up and if he doesn’t, then the city will take action against him,” explained Bowles.
Bowles and other leaders estimate a cleanup of this size will likely cost somewhere between $1,500 to $2,000.
The good news, since this is on private property, it won’t cost taxpayers a cent.
If caught creating an illegal dump site, you could face a fine of up to $1,000 or more.
“Just need to remember you can take 250 pounds a day to the Dougherty County Landfill at no charge,” said Bowles.
Officials hope the site will be cleaned up within a week.
Bowles said they have seen an increase in illegal dumping since the pandemic hit. She said typically those numbers go up during the holidays.
