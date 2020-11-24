Last real sunny day with nearly ideal afternoon conditions in the lower 70s. Warmer and more clouds tomorrow with southerly winds increasing. Rain chances finally return on Thanksgiving day with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Drier Friday and thend turning wetter Saturday into Sunday. Temperatures will cool from near 80 Thursday to the middle 60s Sunday. Rain showers linger Monday and much cooler air comes. Are first freeze is likely middle of next week.