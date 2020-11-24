Downtown Valdosta shops looking forward to Small Business Saturday

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Downtown Valdosta is preparing for Small Business Saturday this weekend.
Scott Matheson, Valdosta’s mayor, spoke in downtown Tuesday to highlight the importance of shopping local for the holidays.
“Small business is wonderful because most of us here in downtown Valdosta, we are all family businesses. We give back to the community and we just love our town. So, it’s really good to support small businesses and for people to come out,” said Susan Mullis, the owner of The Flower Gallery on North Ashley Street.
It’s a winter wonderland as you walk inside the shop that has been in downtown for 45 years.
Mullis said they’ve had a rough March and April, but it’s been very busy ever since.
“We’re very blessed to have so many loyal customers that come in and support us, we appreciate it so much,” said Mullis.
Mullis said they’ve been decorating a lot of homes and offices for the holidays this year. They’re fully booked this month.
Mullis said they usually have a great turn out during Small Business Saturdays.
A block over in the heart of downtown, you”ll find Art and Soul, family-owned furniture, art and design shop.
“I know how easy it is to shop online but people have made an effort and come downtown and we are blessed,” said Angela Crance, the owner of Art and Soul.
Crance said they’ve been there for six years.
She said this year has been difficult, but they offer different shopping methods to adapt.
“We just hope everybody will come downtown and shop small. It’s more important than ever this year with the COVID and everybody quarantined. We will make it easy. We can do curbside, you can come in and we’ll keep our distance and keep our mask on and stay safe,” said Crance.
Shoppers can expect lots of discounts at their favorite shops this Saturday.
Business owners said they’re grateful for the community’s support during the pandemic.
