David Perdue makes campaign stop in Crisp Co.

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - Republican Senator David Perdue arrived in a big red and and blue bus Tuesday in Cordele.
Joining him was Iowa Republican Senator Joni Ernst, as Perdue looks to keep his Georgia U.S. Senate seat against Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff.
Both Republican senators said Democrats want a one-party system.
Perdue emphasized that Republicans must vote to win the state of Georgia from Democrats.
He also talked about the assistance he’s helped Southwest Georgians get, to keep people safe and working.
“Joni Ernst and I fought like crazy for caring for the CARES Act and the appropriation part of that for Georgia was $47 billion, 174,000 small businesses in Georgia got aid through what we call the ‘PPP program.’ And what that Payroll Protection Program, and that’s saved a million-and-a-half jobs in Georgia. Now, we’re still fighting COVID. We’ve got to defeat this disease, get our lives back to normal, get our economy back and move on and I’m so excited. Joni talked about this, this morning that the virus, the virus’ vaccine looks like that, we were told this morning, that we could have some people being inoculated even in December. And I think that’s a tremendous development,” Perdue said.
Perdue said he’s focused on the turnout of the Jan. 5 runoff against Ossoff.
That’s why he says he went to 125 towns in Georgia.
Ernst joined Perdue and fellow Republican Georgia Senator Kelly Loeffler in Thomas County Tuesday afternoon as part of their “Defend the Majority Rally.”
