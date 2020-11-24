David Perdue makes campaign stop in Crisp Co.

“Joni Ernst and I fought like crazy for caring for the CARES Act and the appropriation part of that for Georgia was $47 billion, 174,000 small businesses in Georgia got aid through what we call the ‘PPP program.’ And what that Payroll Protection Program, and that’s saved a million-and-a-half jobs in Georgia. Now, we’re still fighting COVID. We’ve got to defeat this disease, get our lives back to normal, get our economy back and move on and I’m so excited. Joni talked about this, this morning that the virus, the virus’ vaccine looks like that, we were told this morning, that we could have some people being inoculated even in December. And I think that’s a tremendous development,” Perdue said.