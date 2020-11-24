City of Pelham to host holiday events

PELHAM, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Pelham is in for a treat this holiday season.
The Pelham Chamber of Commerce has a few events planned to kick-off this Christmas season.
In a little more than a week, one street in Pelham will be filled with cars and floats for the city’s reverse parade.
Despite COVID-19, the city is pushing forward to make sure the community feels the Christmas spirit.
“We knew that we wanted to give the community something to come together for this Christmas season,” said Whigham.
Director of the Pelham Chamber of Commerce Paige Whigham said while their usual parade was out of the question, they decided on an alternative.
This will still bring people to see the floats, decorations, and of course, Santa.
“We decided to do a reverse Christmas parade, which basically just means a drive-thru parade. Parade floats will be lined up on the side, and then at the ends, there will be Santa on a fire truck, which is the tradition here in Pelham,” said Whigham.
The city’s public works department is hard at work ensuring the park will be lit with multiple displays.
Whigham said since starting as the director in September, the city has been working on what they can do to keep everyone safe while involving the community in their Christmas events.
“We were happy to come up with things that the community can do safely and just promote Pelham, and make Pelham a destination this year. We do have some things that are great like our restaurants,” said Whigham.
Another event they’re excited for is the Christmas Market on Dec. 5, which they’re having in place of the Wildlife Arts Festival, which was cancelled.
“Pelham is a good central point for people headed to those ‘big box’ stores. We have a little over 20 vendors that are going to be set up,” said Whigham.
The city will also hold an outdoor showing of “The Grinch” on Saturday at 6 p.m.
On Monday, Nov. 30, they will have a Christmas tree lighting at 6 p.m.
