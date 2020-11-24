City of Moultrie adds ‘new dimensions’ to Christmas festivities

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Monday night marked the first night for the Canopy of Lights in Moultrie.
Even though Christmas events are altered because of COVID-19, Moultrie Downtown Development said it is adding another dimension to keeping downtown festive.
COVID-19 has changed a few things, but downtown is still lit up and very much in the Christmas spirit.
Amy Johnson, the director of downtown economic development, said while they usually welcome up to 20,000 people on the square Thanksgiving night to watch the Canopy of Lights, they’re spreading it out this year for precautions.
“We’re turning on the lights virtually through our Facebook page and our downtown shops will be open until 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday. We encourage people to come to see the lights. They can take their pictures like they always do,” said Johnson.
Residents of Moultrie and Colquitt County still made their way to see the first night the lights came on.
“Family gets together and have a good time,” said Drew Norman, a Moultrie resident.
“It’s awesome, it’s a good thing and a lot of people are out,” said James Scott, another Moultrie resident.
Even though thousands of people weren’t on the Square for the first night of lights, the city made sure to bring some extra festive decorations.
“We’ve added life-size cut-outs of characters up and down our sidewalks for people to stop and take their pictures with. We’ve added Santa’s sleigh. He loaned us his sleigh for the season in front of the Christmas tree, and we’ve added white lights in some of our trees,” said Johnson.
While seeing the nice decorations is exciting, Johnson said spending time downtown doesn’t stop there.
Supporting small businesses is more important than ever now in downtown Moultrie.
“Those local businesses that pay their taxes here, they live here, their children are in our school systems, they give back to our kids. So it’s very important that this year we do what we call ‘shop small.’ We encourage folks to shop locally,” said Johnson.
The lights will come on each night at 6 p.m. until Nov. 26.
