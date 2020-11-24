2 arrested in Bainbridge stolen vehicle incident

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - Two Florida men were arrested after a traffic stop determined the two were in a stolen vehicle, according to Bainbridge Public Safety (BPS).
On Friday, just after 2 p.m., a BPS officer attempted to stop a truck on the Highway 27 bypass, near Spring Creek Road.
Once stopped, BPS officials said the two men did not respond to the officer. Additional officers responded, according to the agency.
The truck was searched and two Florida licenses and two large magnetic signs for a business were found. BPS officials said the photos on the licenses did not match the two men in the truck. The business listed on the signs was called and told police the signs were stolen off a company vehicle a few days earlier.
Police later learned the two men had suspended licenses and the truck came back as stolen out of Fort Myers, Fla.
The two men, identified as Elange Bornelus and Jerry Adam, both of Florida, were arrested and charged with theft by bringing a stolen vehicle into the state, theft by receiving stolen property, driving while license suspended or revoked, obstructing or hindering officers and tinted window violation.
BPS officials said the case was turned over to an investigator.
