Armed and dangerous: Fitzgerald police searching for armed robbery suspect

FITZGERALD, Ga. (WALB) - The Fitzgerald Police Department (FPD) is searching for a suspect they say should be considered armed and dangerous, according to a press release from the department.
Police said Robert Christopher Hatcher, 35, who also goes by “Rat,” is wanted on several charges after an armed robbery Saturday in the 600 block of Grant Street at the former Flash Foods now Circle K gas station.
Around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, police said the Circle K was robbed at gunpoint by two suspects, according to the release.
FPD said the two thieves entered the store and held the clerk and a customer at gunpoint and ran away with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Following their investigation, police issued warrants on Hatcher for one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, two counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. The release said other charges may also be pending upon further investigation.
Police said Hatcher should be considered armed and dangerous. According to FPD, Hatcher was released from prison on Sept. 1. Officers said he was incarcerated on numerous charges including previous gun charges, thefts and drug-related crimes.
FPD described Hatcher as being 5′9, weighing about 150 pounds and his last known address was in the 100 block of Amber Street in Fitzgerald.
Anyone with any information on Hatcher’s whereabouts or believe they may have seen him or may have any information on the robbery, is asked to call the Fitzgerald Police Department at (229) 426-5000.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.