Team of the Week: Tiftarea Academy

CHULA, Ga. (WALB) - Down in the Panther’s Pit, Tiftarea Academy put on one of their best performances of the season, Friday night.
TA secured their first region win of the year against Valwood which ensured their season would continue this week.
And that’s why they’re our Team of the Week.
The Panthers QB couldn’t be stopped.
Dylan Harbort reached the endzone a whopping six times raking in 331 total rushing yards on the night.
The junior helped lead the team to a dominating 49-28 victory.
But the defense was just as loud recording five sacks and held Pate Hogan and the Valiants to -18 rushing yards.
Tiftarea recovered two fumbles on kickoff and Cason Peavy took a line drive kick off back for a touchdown.
Head Coach Erik Soliday said they got a crucial team win Friday night.
”It was an awesome feeling because the kids knew what was on the line, a playoff spot. And this has been a long year, we got shut down halfway because of COVID-19 issues for three weeks and then we just had a rash of injuries, so to come back from that adversity has been great. Just the resiliency of our kids to go through all we’ve been through this year and to keep fighting and keep believing and keep handling the adversity, that’s the most impressive thing,” said Soliday.
Soliday and the Panthers will hit the road Friday to take on Pinewood Christian in the first round of the playoffs.
