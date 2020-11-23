Team of the Week: Tiftarea Academy

”It was an awesome feeling because the kids knew what was on the line, a playoff spot. And this has been a long year, we got shut down halfway because of COVID-19 issues for three weeks and then we just had a rash of injuries, so to come back from that adversity has been great. Just the resiliency of our kids to go through all we’ve been through this year and to keep fighting and keep believing and keep handling the adversity, that’s the most impressive thing,” said Soliday.