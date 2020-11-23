Some first round GHSA playoffs to be played Saturday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The first round of football playoffs will now be played Saturday instead of Friday for several south Georgia teams.
A lack of available referees has caused this late change, according to the Georgia High School Association (GHSA).
The numbers of officials are down slightly this season because many opted out because of COVID-19 concerns.
This change impacts seven southwest Georgia teams, including Fitzgerald, Westover and Thomasville.
The GHSA said all other classifications will play on Friday, Nov. 27, as previously scheduled.
GHSA said it’ll establish a rotation of classifications playing on Saturdays for future first rounds.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.