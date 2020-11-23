3 SGTC basketball players headed to Divsion 1 level

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Three South Georgia Technical College (SGTC) Lady Jets are headed to play basketball at the Division One level.
Moe Shida, Femme Sikuzani and Hope Butera signed letters of intent to play basketball at the Division One level for the 2021-22 season.
“I am very excited for each of these young ladies,” James Frey, SGTC Lady Jets head coach, said. “I am expecting great things out of them this season and then looking forward to seeing them start the next chapter of their college career.”
The Lady Jets will kick off the 2020-21 season in January with an abbreviated 22 game schedule against mostly conference teams.
