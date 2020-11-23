Rain returns for the holiday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Thanks to a dry cold front that passed across SGA, it was a very pleasant start to the holiday week. Sunny with seasonably cool low 70s this afternoon. Tonight clear and colder as lows drop into the low 40s.
Tuesday just as nice as today with more sunshine and highs low 70s.
Heading into midweek another cold front slides east. Ahead of the boundary temperatures rise above average lows in the 50s and 60s and highs upper 70s. Rain chances return late Wednesday into Thanksgiving Day.
The front stalls across the region which keeps rain chances likely through the weekend. Not a wash out but may change some of your outdoor plans.
Early week brings yet another but stronger cold front with more rain, possibly strong storms and the coolest air of the season so far.
