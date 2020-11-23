Police need help identifying suspect in Albany shooting

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is hoping the community can help investigators identify a suspect in a shooting that happened outside of Euphoria Club and injured three people on Nov. 13, according to a press release from the department.
In police reports, it explains that APD responded to the 200 Block of West Broad Avenue after receiving a call about a shooting.
After speaking with witnesses and two of the victims, police were not able to identify a suspect.
The two victims police were able to talk to were both shot in the leg and said they didn’t see the shooter, according to the police reports. However, one of them told police that a fight started in the club and was shot after exiting Euphoria.
The third victim, police said was shot in the upper right shoulder area. On Monday, after seven surgeries since the shooting, APD was able to talk to him.
Police said he had undergone seven surgeries since the shooting and had six broken ribs, damage to both lungs and still could not feel his legs.
During the interview with the victim, investigators reported that he was able to show them the Instagram page of the man he claims shot him. He also told police that the suspect goes by the nickname “Nut.”
Police said “Nut” is a suspect for the aggravated assault outside of the club.
This case is active and ongoing. Anyone with any information on “Nut” is asked to call APD at (229) 431-2132 or the Albany Area Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.
