Police: Man arrested for breaking into Valdosta school

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A man was arrested in connection to breaking into a school, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD).
On Sunday, around 10:47 p.m., patrol officers responded to a building alarm at J.L. Newbern Middle School.
When they responded, they found that someone forced their way into the school. An officer found a man, later identified as Sherman Golden, 30, walking down one of the hallways. Officers and a Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) K-9 Unit searched the school.
Police said the man hid away in a restroom at the school and refused officers’ orders to come out. The K-9 found and detained the suspect.
Golden was taken to the Lowndes County Jail on burglary, damage to property and obstruction charges.
“Our officers did a great job working together with the LCSO K-9 unit to catch this offender while he was still in the building”. said VPD Lt. Scottie Johns.
