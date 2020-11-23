It’s looking a lot like Christmas: SWGA gears up for the holiday season

By WALB News Team | November 23, 2020 at 12:30 PM EST - Updated November 23 at 12:30 PM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - It’s already looking a lot like Christmas across South Georgia.

A number of towns in the WALB viewing area are getting into the holiday spirit.

It’s starting to look a lot like Christmas in the Good Life City.

A giant Christmas in the heart of downtown Albany is being put up.

Americus recently lit up its Christmas tree in downtown.

Moultrie is gearing up for its annual Canopy of Lights.

The annual event will light up downtown Moultrie Monday night.

The “Unvacant Lot” in downtown Thomasville is getting jolly.

The city is also gearing up for a different holiday season after the COVID-19 pandemic impacted one of its most cherished events — Victorian Christmas.

Valdosta is also gearing up for the holiday season.

The city will host its annual Christmas tree lighting on Friday, Dec. 4 at 6 p.m.

Cities aren’t the only ones already ringing in the holiday season.

