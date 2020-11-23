GSP encourages safe driving during Thanksgiving holiday travel time

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia State Patrol (GSP) is preparing for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday travel period.
AAA projects traveling by road will be the main form of travel this Thanksgiving because of the pandemic.
Health and government officials encouraging everyone to stay home to protect themselves and others from COVID.
Lt. Mark Riley with GSP said are is still expecting to see a lot of traveling on the road this weekend.
“I do think there are going to be a lot of people traveling but just the numbers themselves are hard to predict,” said Riley.
Starting this Wednesday at 6 p.m. until midnight Sunday, Nov. 25, everyone should expect to see more patrols on the highways and roads throughout the state.
During the 2019 Thanksgiving holiday, GSP investigated 615 crashes, resulting in 287 injuries. Statewide, there were 12 fatal crashes. Troopers and officers also arrested 343 people for DUI and issued about 12,000 citations and over 16,000 warnings.
“Plan your trip, give yourself enough time so you are not in a rush,” said Riley
To those heading on a road trip this weekend, here are some tips:
- Plan ahead so you’re not in a rush, there may be traffic.
- Obey the posted speed limit.
- Make sure everyone is properly buckled up in the car.
- Pay attention to the road and limit your distractions. Electronic devices are the main cause of wrecks, according to GSP.
- Stay alert of your surroundings and other drivers and pedestrians.
- Do not leave children and pets in hot cars.
- Follow the CDC guidelines everywhere you go. Wear a mask, social distance while in public places and try to minimize the number of rest stops.
If you’re hitting the road, drive safe and enjoy the holidays as safely as possible, officials said.
