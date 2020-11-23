Georgia counties set to start recount requested by Trump

ATLANTA (AP) - After the Trump campaign requested a recount of the presidential ballots in Georgia, county election workers have just over a week to complete the new tally.
Gabriel Sterling, a top state elections official, said during a video news conference Monday that the counties can begin the recount at 9 a.m. Tuesday and must finish by 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 2.
The election results certified last week showed Democrat Joe Biden beating Republican President Donald Trump by 12,670 votes out of about 5 million cast.
The Trump campaign on Saturday sent a formal request for a recount to the secretary of state’s office.
