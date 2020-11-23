GBI investigates officer-involved shooting in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - One person was injured in an officer-involved shooting Sunday in Nashville, according to a press release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).
The GBI said Dearius Lamar Reed, 21, of Nashville, was injured after shots were fired between Reed and a Nashville police officer.
On Sunday, around 3 p.m., officers received a 911 call about a domestic dispute in the area of Mell Avenue, the press release states.
When an officer spoke with the complainant, the officer was told the person involved in the dispute was driving a red Jeep, the GBI reported.
According to the release, while the officer was getting the information, a red Jeep drove by and the officer initiated a traffic stop on Mell Avenue.
When the officer approached the vehicle, the GBI says a shot was fired and the officer returned fire at the vehicle.
The press release states that once the scene was cleared, the officer found Reed suffering from a gunshot wound inside the Jeep.
Reed was taken to South Georgia Medical Center for treatment, the GBI reported.
The Nashville Police Department requested the GBI to investigate the officer-involved shooting.
The GBI said it “will continue its independent investigation. Once completed, the case will be submitted to the Alapaha Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.”
The GBI has not released any details on the officer involved or if the officer maintained any injuries.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.