COVID protocols in place for 2021 Snickers Marathon

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - There will be new protocols in place for the Snickers Marathon next year because of COVID-19.
The race is scheduled for Saturday, March 6, 2021.
Last year’s race took place last March just before statewide pandemic protocols went into effect.
Organizers say they have been working through the year to ensure runners will be protected.
“We are working with other race directors who have successfully pulled off marathons and half marathons over the past couple of months,” Rachelle Beasley, Snickers Marathon race director, said. “We have a plan for contactless water station, as well as staggered starts, and being able to push people through the finish line, so that we can socially distance properly.”
On Monday, the directors of the Snickers Marathon and Half Marathon also donated $25,000 to the Willson Hospice House in Albany.
The annual marathon is a qualifier for the Boston Marathon, which has been postponed next year because of COVID.
