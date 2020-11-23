APD needs help identifying burglary suspect

APD needs help identifying burglary suspect
The Albany Police Department is asking for help identifying this man in connection to a burglary. (Source: Albany Police Department)
By WALB News Team | November 23, 2020 at 10:39 AM EST - Updated November 23 at 10:39 AM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is asking for help identifying a burglary suspect.

APD officials said a man is wanted for breaking into a home on Andover Lane and stealing two TVs, shoes, three iPhones and a set of car keys.

A photo of the suspect was captured by the homeowner’s video doorbell, which the suspect attempted to cover with a piece of paper, according to APD.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.

