Special called state election webinar meeting set for Monday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A special called State Election Board webinar meeting is scheduled to be held on Monday at 8 a.m. via Zoom, according to the Secretary of State’s Office.
The meeting is set to discuss secure absentee ballot drop boxes, processing absentee ballots prior to Election Day, and determination of residency.
Once at the website, interested people will be asked to fill in your name and the e-mail address you would like your invitation to be sent to. After registering, you will receive an e-mail detailing the instructions on how to enter the webinar.
For people looking to. provide public comment, please use a computer and follow the steps titled “To use your computer’s audio” that are listed in the e-mail. This allows participants to speak when the meeting is opened up for public comment.
Everyone is invited to attend.
You can access the Zoom meeting here.
