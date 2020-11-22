SGMC announce new 2021 insurance partner

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - South Georgia Medical Center (SGMC) has announced its Health Insurance Exchange (HIE) partner for 2021 is Ambetter from Peach State Health.
The HIE connects patients with affordable healthcare plans across communities served by SGMC, SGMC’s physician network, and its affiliates in Lowndes, Berrien, and Lanier Counties.
Although the current health exchange website may identify SGMC in other product networks, the hospital said Pathways notified SGMC that it will not be an in-network provider for its Pathways product for the calendar year 2021.
Consumers choosing a health insurance product that is not in-network could experience higher out of pocket costs when using SGMC services or physicians, according to a press release.
The open enrollment period for 2021 is Nov. 1 through Dec. 15, 2020, and can be completed online. Coverage begins Jan. 1, 2021.
SGMC is encouraging consumers to research health insurance options carefully to ensure the health insurance product they choose has in-network providers in or near the communities where they seek healthcare.
Each year, insurance companies decide what hospitals and physicians will be in their network for the upcoming calendar year. When a change occurs by an insurer, this may leave consumers without convenient in-network options in their community. It often time results in higher out of pocket expenses should the consumer choose an out of network hospital or physician for their care.
Hospital officials said residents in South Georgia who are underinsured, uninsured, or looking for affordable health insurance options can access South Georgia Medical Center and its hospitals and physicians located in Lowndes, Berrien, and Lanier counties by selecting one of the Ambetter plans available on the exchange.
SGMC provides access to an extensive range of healthcare locations and services across the South Georgia region.
