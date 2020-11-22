Americus teen charged with aggravated assault, escape after shooting

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - An Americus teen has been arrested and charged after a shooting that happened on Sunday, according to the Americus Police Department.
It happened in the 1200 block of 2nd Montgomery Street.
Police said a 16-year-old victim was taken to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center by EMS for a gunshot wound in the leg.
Dekerion Jamar Hamilton, 17, has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a minor, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
Police said while being transferred from the booking area to a vehicle, Hamilton broke free and ran away on foot.
He was arrested a short distance from the police department and police said he was further charged with escape and felony obstruction.
Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to call the Americus Police Department at (229) 924-3677 or after hours at (229) 937-9011.
