Game of the Week: SGA @ Terrell Academy

DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - For the second straight week, the Game of the Week ends with another team claiming a region championship.
Two G-I-S-A teams going to war as S-G-A makes the trip to Terrell Academy for a date with the Eagles.
Two sides that have met each year since the early 1970′s and it’s been back and forth for each of the past 6 years.
Since 2015, the home team has won every game in this series and the Eagles are hoping that streak stays in tact.
But overall, both sides are excited to have yet another chance to play for a championship.
”Yeah that’s all you can ask for, we’ve got a chance to play for it, SGA is an awfully good football team and they had a lot of kids coming back, we had three starters coming back, we and the coaches we had no idea where we’d be at early in the season and I’m just so proud of these kids,” said Eagles head coach Bill Murdock. “They’ve played so well together, they play hard, we’ve made up for some deficiencies in other areas with heart and that’s very important because that’s going to take them a long ways in life. SGA is going to bring a great crowd tomorrow night, it’ll be a good atmosphere, I’ve got a lot of good friends down there and it’s going to be a war.”
“Coach Murdock does a great job over there, he always has his kids ready to play,” said SGA head coach Daniel McFather. “They are fundamentally sound, and this has implications for playoffs, not to mention the region champs, so for four years in a row it’s been who’s going to be the region champs, so yes it’s a very very big game.
Kickoff is set for 7:30pm from Dawson.
