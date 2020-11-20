Weekend warm and dry

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Some clouds but plenty of sunshine with warm mid-upper 70s this afternoon.
Rain stays away until next week otherwise the milder temperatures continue. Lows drop into the 50s while highs reach mid-upper 70s through next week.
A cold front heads our way bringing rain chances back for the holiday week. Moisture will be limited however isolated showers and thunderstorms are likely late Wednesday into early Thursday.
Otherwise Thanksgiving week unseasonably warm and mostly dry with only a slight chance for rain.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.