Week 12: Friday night football scores and schedules

SOUTHWEST Ga. (WALB) - This week, SGA is making the trip to Terrell Academy for a date with the Eagles. The region champion has come from this game each year dating back to 2015. Two teams with hopes of playing in Macon and someone will add a little hardware Friday night.
Paige Dauer and Kyle Logan will have your highlights and final scores from Friday’s games on WALB News 10 at 11.
GAME OF THE WEEK:
- SGA @ Terrell Academy
GHSA:
- Clinch Co @ Lanier Co
- Irwin Co @ Turner Co
- Monroe @ Bainbridge
- Westover @ Cairo
- Dougherty @ Thomas Co Central
- Randolph-Clay @ Miller Co
- Terrell Co @ Seminole Co
- Americus-Sumter @ Mary Persons
- Baconton @ Pataula Charter
- Telfair Co @ Dooly Co
- Treutlen @ Wilcox Co
- Deerfield @ Stratford Academy
GISA:
- Valwood @ Tiftarea
- Southland @ Brookwood
- Dominion Christian @ Crisp Academy
- Westwood @ Twiggs Academy
