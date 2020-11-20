Week 12: Friday night football scores and schedules

By Paige Dauer and Kyle Logan | November 20, 2020 at 6:52 PM EST - Updated November 20 at 6:52 PM

SOUTHWEST Ga. (WALB) - This week, SGA is making the trip to Terrell Academy for a date with the Eagles. The region champion has come from this game each year dating back to 2015. Two teams with hopes of playing in Macon and someone will add a little hardware Friday night.

Paige Dauer and Kyle Logan will have your highlights and final scores from Friday’s games on WALB News 10 at 11.

GAME OF THE WEEK:

  • SGA @ Terrell Academy

GHSA:

  • Clinch Co @ Lanier Co
  • Irwin Co @ Turner Co
  • Monroe @ Bainbridge
  • Westover @ Cairo
  • Dougherty @ Thomas Co Central
  • Randolph-Clay @ Miller Co
  • Terrell Co @ Seminole Co
  • Americus-Sumter @ Mary Persons
  • Baconton @ Pataula Charter
  • Telfair Co @ Dooly Co
  • Treutlen @ Wilcox Co
  • Deerfield @ Stratford Academy

GISA:

  • Valwood @ Tiftarea
  • Southland @ Brookwood
  • Dominion Christian @ Crisp Academy
  • Westwood @ Twiggs Academy

