Sunday’s open house set to kick off holiday season in Thomasville

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The city of Thomasville is kicking off their Christmas season this weekend.
The city of Thomasville is looking forward to people going into their shops and restaurants this Sunday for their open house.
Special Events Manager Christy Owens said this event is usually the kick-off for people’s holiday shopping.
The Downtown Dollars giveaway will also be included in Sunday’s open house.
For every $20 spent, you’ll be given a ticket to be entered into a raffle.
Owens said this will be even more exciting for the community given the difficult year.
“I think a lot of people look forward to it every year, especially this year with everything that’s going on in the world right now. So, it’s just a great chance for people to come outside, hopefully, enjoy the nice weather, do some shopping, walk around. We’ll have tables set up where people can sit down that are socially distant,” said Owens.
Hand washing stations are also throughout downtown so people can enjoy themselves while staying safe.
They’ll also have two food trucks open.
Winners of the raffle will be announced on Monday, November 23.
You can shop from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
