Student awarded first SGTC aviation scholarship

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - One student has received the first South Georgia Technical College Mike Cochran Aviation Maintenance Scholarship.
Ragan Norman, of Americus, was selected for that scholarship, which is named after retired SGTC Aviation Maintenance Instructor Mike Cochran.
Cochran died in an airplane crash in 2019.
“I would like to thank Mr. Cochran’s family and friends for this opportunity,” Norman said. “I am very honored to be selected and I promise you that I will do my best to live up to the expectations that he and others have of me because of this scholarship.”
