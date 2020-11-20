Salvation Army in need of volunteers this Christmas season

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The Salvation Army in Thomasville is in more need than ever this season.
Angel Tree is a campaign that the Salvation Army has been doing since the 70′s.
Lieutenant Kirbi Reyes said they have one thousand angels that need to be adopted.
Children from zero to 12 and seniors 55 and older can be adopted and have their Christmas wish list granted.
A slip with the child or senior’s name and wish list will be provided.
”Everybody loves Christmas, and everybody has a memory of going to the tree, and opening presents, and getting to see what’s provided for them or what Santa brought. We don’t want any kid or senior to go without something that they need,” said Reyes.
The gift should be unwrapped and taken to the Salvation Army office by December 7.
Reyes said they also need volunteers to help sort and give out the gifts, and for volunteers for their Red Kettle Campaign.
Those volunteers ring the bells outside of stores for donations.
”That’s a major fundraiser for us. That raises a third of our operating costs to keep people’s light bills on, food service, clothing, rental assistance for the rest of the year. What you give us stays here in our counties to serve our community,” said Lt. Juan Reyes.
Reyes said they only have about 15 to 20 locations which make it even more important as this campaign only runs through Christmas Eve.
For more details on how you can volunteer for either campaign, you can go to their office on North Madison Street, or call (229) 226-3772.
