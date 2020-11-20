Raffensperger certifies election results

ATLANTA (WALB) - Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has certified the state’s election results for the Nov. 3 election.
The certified results can found by clicking here.
“In certifying the results, the Secretary of State affirmed that all 159 counties have provided to the state the total votes tabulated for each state and federal candidate,” Raffensperger’s office said in a release. “Further, the Secretary of State affirms that the statewide consolidated returns for state and federal offices are a true and correct tabulation of the certified returns received by this office from each county.”
The secretary of state’s office said with the certification, the two-business-day time period starts for the candidate who lost by less than 0.5 percent of the vote to request a recount.
Raffensperger’s office said the certification “does not preclude the state from continuing any current investigations related to the General Election or from pursuing any future allegations that may arise from these elections.”
Gov. Brian Kemp has until 5 p.m. on Saturday to certify the state’s 16 electoral votes.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.