Phoebe releases latest COVID-19 numbers

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe Putney Health System has released its latest COVID-19 numbers as the holiday season approaches amid the pandemic.
“With Thanksgiving less than a week away, we are entering a time normally filled with social gatherings and celebrations,” said Scott Steiner, Phoebe health system CEO and president. “Because of our ongoing battle with COVID-19, we are not hosting our typical holiday celebrations here at Phoebe, and the CDC is urging all Americans to put off travel and avoid large Thanksgiving gatherings. We understand how difficult it will be to follow those recommendations, but we are at a critical point in our COVID-19 fight.”
Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers from the hospital system:
- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 23
- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center – 1
- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 0
- Total inpatients recovered – 1,393
- Total positive deaths from Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 167
- Total positive deaths from Phoebe Sumter – 43
“Unfortunately, we had five patients pass away from COVID-19 just in the last week, proving once again that this is a deadly virus,” Steiner said.
Phoebe’s top health official said cases are spiking around the country.
“We need to do all we can to avoid such a surge in southwest Georgia,” Steiner said. “It appears effective vaccines are on the horizon. If we can hold the line now, we may be able to begin to reduce restrictions in the not-too-distant future. We encourage everyone to be smart, cautious and resolute as we look forward to the day when we can celebrate victory over this virus, together.”
