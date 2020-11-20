Legendary Bulldog, Dolphin, Jake Scott dies at 75

As reported by Steven Wine of AP, Jacob E. “Jake” Scott III was born July 20, 1945, in Greenwood, South Carolina. He grew up in Athens, Georgia, and was recruited as a receiver by Dooley, who then moved Scott to safety, where he became a college football legend. From riding a motorcycle up one side of a concrete beam that formed part of the roof of the UGA Coliseum and down the other, to stealing passes from opposing quarterbacks across the SEC, Scott made a name for himself that remains in Dawg Nation lore.