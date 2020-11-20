Legendary Bulldog, Dolphin, Jake Scott dies at 75

ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - One of the greatest players ever produced in the state of Georgia lost his life Thursday in Atlanta after a fall that left him in a coma.
As reported by Steven Wine of AP, Jacob E. “Jake” Scott III was born July 20, 1945, in Greenwood, South Carolina. He grew up in Athens, Georgia, and was recruited as a receiver by Dooley, who then moved Scott to safety, where he became a college football legend. From riding a motorcycle up one side of a concrete beam that formed part of the roof of the UGA Coliseum and down the other, to stealing passes from opposing quarterbacks across the SEC, Scott made a name for himself that remains in Dawg Nation lore.
Like Herschel Walker, Scott departed Athens after his junior season ‘Tween the Hedges. He left Georgia after his junior season and spent one year with British Colombia in the Canadian Football League. He led the SEC in interceptions each year and in punt return yardage in 1968, when he helped Georgia win the conference championship.
Dooley called Scott the greatest player he ever coached, ranking him ahead of even Herschel Walker. Scott was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2011.
The Miami Dolphins drafted him in the seventh round in 1970, and he became a starter as a rookie. With the Dolphins, Scott won an MVP trophy in the 1972 Super Bowl, capping the Dolphins’ perfect season.
