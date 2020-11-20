2 arrested in GBI’s ‘Operation Overhead’ in Coffee Co.

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - Two people were arrested in Coffee County during “Operation Overhead,” according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).
“Operation Overhead” was initiated by the GBI on Oct. 1 to target gang-related crimes occurring in the Amberwood Apartments in Douglas.
Agents said they received information about violent crime and gang activity from the public, the Douglas Police Department and the Department of Community Supervision (DCS).
GBI gang specialists, Douglas police gang investigators and DCS officers conducted investigative acts that led investigators to document Bloods, Crips and Gangster Disciples gang activity in the Amberwood Apartments.
As a result of the investigation, GBI regional offices in Douglas and Thomasville, the GBI Gang Task Force, the police department, DCS, Coffee County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia State Patrol, Department of Natural Resources and the Georgia Department of Corrections conducted searches for wanted persons in the apartments.
Adrian Stevenson, 38, is being charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and Travis Brown, 37, is being charged with violation of parole, terroristic threats, criminal trespass and battery.
“In all joint operations of this nature, the number one priority and purpose is to enhance public safety for the communities we serve,” said Jamelle Washington, the DCS public information officer. “An operation of this breadth requires seamless collaboration across many agencies, it is impossible to do alone. DCS said they are grateful for our partnership with the GBI and the law enforcement agencies involved to make this operation successful.”
This investigation is active and ongoing.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Regional Office in Douglas at (912) 389-4103 or the Douglas Police Department at (912) 384-2222. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1 (800) 597-TIPS (8477), online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.
