VPD shares tips after man gets robbed at gunpoint in front of his home

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta Police want to share ways to protect yourself, after a man was robbed at gunpoint in his front yard.
Police say this happened a little before 2:30 on Tuesday, in the 900 block of Wilson Avenue.
The report says the victim told officers, three men approached him.
He says one pointed a gun at him while the other two went into his car and stole his things.
”My advice would be to listen to what the subject is telling you to do and cooperate and try to remember everything you see, everything you hear and do anything you can to protect yourself and make sure you are safe,” said Lt. Scottie Johns with Valdosta Police Department.
This victim was able to give to the 911 dispatcher a description of the car the men drove off in.
A detective saw it and followed it to a home.
The three were found in the house.
Shepherd Williams, Ahmad Smith, and Ahmaree Fredrick are now in jail.
Officers recovered three guns and the items belonging to the victim.
Police want to remind everyone to stay vigilant and aware of your surroundings at all times especially now during the holiday season.
