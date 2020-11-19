Thomasville Native, Reggie Perry’s NBA career just getting started

BRISTOL, Ga. (WALB) - Thomasville-native Reggie Perry was selected in the second round of the 2020 NBA Draft.
At Mississippi State the 6-foot-10, 250-pounder was the SEC Co-Player of the Year after averaging 17.4 points and 10.1 rebounds.
Wednesday night the Nets traded down two spots to select the All-SEC forward.
His high school coach Benjamin Tillman said he couldn’t be more proud as he watched Perry’s professional basketball career began.
”To have a kid come from your school to reach those pinnacles it gives people a chance to know, I’m in the right place, that I can do these things because I’m from here. To have a kid that you get to see grow up and know what his dreams were, to have a part in that to help him help accomplish those goals means a lot,” said Tillman.
Tillman told us he can’t wait to catch Perry on the big screen this NBA season.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.