Thomas Co. man arrested for embezzlement

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A Thomas County man was charged in an embezzlement incident, according to the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office.
Issac Andrades was arrested Wednesday in connection to embezzling more than $50,000 from Senior Life Insurance, his employer, the sheriff’s office said.
He was taken into custody at his Moultrie home and then taken to the Thomas County Jail. The sheriff’s office said he was interviewed by investigators and admitted to the embezzlements.
The thefts were reported to the sheriff’s office in October.
The sheriff’s office said Andrades was arraigned and released on a $10,000 bond.
