Staying dry and warming up

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Smooth sailing this week with high pressure in control. Sunshine, a light breeze and milder upper 60s low 70s covered SGA this afternoon. Tonight not as chilly as lows drop into the upper 40s low 50s.
We’ve got more warmth ahead as highs top mid-upper 70s while lows only drop into the low-mid 50s through the weekend.
Thanksgiving week starts mild and dry however a cold front moves across the region Wednesday into Thursday. Showers and thunderstorms midweek are expected to clear out just in time for the holiday.
