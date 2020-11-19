Secretary of State: Ga. presidential race results upheld in ballot recount

The differential of the audit results from the original machine counted results is well within the expected margin of human error that occurs when hand-counting ballots. A 2012 study by Rice University and Clemson University found that “hand counting of votes in postelection audit or recount procedures can result in error rates of up to 2 percent.” In Georgia’s recount, the highest error rate in any county recount was .73%. Most counties found no change in their final tally. The majority of the remaining counties had changes of fewer than ten ballots.