Secretary of State: Ga. presidential race results upheld in ballot recount

ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - Following a full manual recount of Georgia votes, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced Thursday that the original outcome of the presidential race in the state was upheld.
Raffensperger announced the results of the Risk Limiting Audit of Georgia’s presidential contest, which upheld and reaffirmed the original outcome produced by the machine tally of votes cast, according to a press release from Raffensperger’s office.
Below is a copy of the Risk Limiting Audit Report from the Secretary of State’s Office:
Raffensperger said that due to the tight margin of the race and the principles of risk-limiting audits, this audit was a full manual tally of all votes cast.
The audit confirmed that the original machine count accurately portrayed the winner of the election.
“Georgia’s historic first statewide audit reaffirmed that the state’s new secure paper ballot voting system accurately counted and reported results,” said Raffensperger. “This is a credit to the hard work of our county and local elections officials who moved quickly to undertake and complete such a momentous task in a short period of time.”
“Georgia’s first statewide audit successfully confirmed the winner of the chosen contest and should give voters increased confidence in the results,” said Ben Adida, the executive director of VotingWorks. “We were proud to work with Georgia on this historic audit. The difference between the reported results and the full manual tally is well within the expected error rate of hand-counting ballots, and the audit was a success.”
The audit reaffirmed Joe Biden won the presidential race in the Peach State, beating out President Donald Trump, according to Raffensperger.
The audit process also led to counties catching making mistakes they made in their original count by not uploading all memory cards. Those counties uploaded the memory cards and re-certified their results, leading to increased accuracy in the results the state will certify.
The differential of the audit results from the original machine counted results is well within the expected margin of human error that occurs when hand-counting ballots. A 2012 study by Rice University and Clemson University found that “hand counting of votes in postelection audit or recount procedures can result in error rates of up to 2 percent.” In Georgia’s recount, the highest error rate in any county recount was .73%. Most counties found no change in their final tally. The majority of the remaining counties had changes of fewer than ten ballots.
Due to the fact that the margin is still less than 0.5 percent, Trump can request a recount following the certification of the results. That recount will be conducted by rescanning all paper ballots.
