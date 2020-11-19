Second Harvest prepares for ‘Thanksgiving for Thousands’ food distribution this Saturday

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Second Harvest of South Georgia is having their annual “Thanksgiving for Thousands” on Saturday at Valdosta High School.
They’re preparing to provide food to more than 2,000 families.
Each household will receive a non-perishable box with things like soup, peanut butter, grains and more. They’ll get frozen items as well.
They will not be giving away turkeys at this event.
And due to the pandemic, it will be a no-contact drive-thru. Participants will need to open their trunks. Staff will also be wearing PPE.
“The reason this year is different is because we are seeing families who need help this year that have never had to ask for help before. Families who are making ends meet and found themselves with a person unemployed or underemployed either because of COVID or because they were at risk. So now, people who never needed us, now need us,” said Eliza McCall, Chief Marketing Officer of Second Harvest.
McCall tells us they’ve done their best to make sure people have access to the food assistance they need and don’t feel embarrassed to ask for help.
The drive-thru distribution will begin at 7:30 a.m.
It’s first-come, first-serve and it will last while supplies last.
There can not be more than two households per car.
They ask you not come on-site before 4:30 a.m, as it slows the team down trying to set up.
