S.C. man charged in fatal Tift Co. crash

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - A person died in a pre-dawn Sunday morning wreck in Tift County, according to the Georgia State Patrol (GSP).
Letha Walters, 22, of Dallas, Georgia, was in the front passenger seat, and was partially ejected from the vehicle, and arrived at a hospital about 90 minutes after the wreck. Her injuries were fatal, the report indicated.
The GSP report shows that Brad Patrick Wilson was driving a 2008 Ford F-250 pickup truck south on Adams Road, and failed to maintain his lane by traveling into the ditch on the west shoulder of Adams Road.
Wilson, of North Augusta, S.C., was arrested by Georgia State Troopers on the same day as the crash and charged with felony homicide by vehicle in the first degree, driving under the influence and failure to maintain lane. He was released on a property bond on Nov. 16.
The GSP report shows that Wilson overcorrected and lost control of the vehicle and traveled across Adams Road and hit the ditch on the east shoulder of the road.
After impact with the ditch, the truck overturned onto its right side and came to an uncontrolled final rest on its right side facing northwest.
The GSP Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team will be continuing the investigation.
