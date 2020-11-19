Moultrie’s new ‘Operation Ornament’ to bring more positivity this season

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The city of Moultrie is bringing some more cheer for families and children this holiday season.
“Operation Ornament” is set to begin on Monday.
The city’s marketing specialist, Caroline Barber, said this is an incentive to get the community to support small businesses more.
Anyone who shops downtown can get an ornament with their purchase.
The ornament will be decorated, then taken to your favorite store to hang inside.
”At the end of the season, we will go around and collect these. In the next season, we will donate them to some of the area nursing homes and those will be in our welcome center. We wanted to encourage people to shop small, get downtown, and give people something positive to do this Christmas season,” said Barber.
Ornaments can be decorated in any way you want.
It begins Monday, November 23, the first night the Canopy Lights will turn on.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.