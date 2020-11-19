Man arrested in Cecil arson case

CECIL, Ga. (WALB) - A man has been arrested in connection to an arson that happened in Cecil, according to the Office of Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John King.
Marcus Tyler Kirby, 26, was charged with first degree arson and is being held at the Cook County Jail.
The charge stems from a fire that happened around noon on Wednesday at 761 Highway 41 South.
“This fire originated in the front bedroom of the 1,200-square-foot home before doing major damage to the home’s front and its roof,” said King. “We assisted the Cook County Fire Department and the Cook County Sheriff’s Office with this investigation.”
