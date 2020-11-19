Lee Co. entering auto incidents under investigation

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Several entering autos in Lee County are under investigation, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
The first string of entering autos happened between Nov.14-15 in the Michael Circle area and Jowers Lane.
The sheriff’s office said a truck was stolen and was later found in South Albany.
There were seven other entering auto cases, according to the sheriff’s office.
Law enforcement is working to develop suspects in these incidents.
The second string happened Tuesday night, in the Philema Road area and Springdale Subdivision.
The sheriff’s office said a truck and an SUV were stolen. There were also three other entering autos.
John Moore, Jr. and Michael Gordan were arrested in connection to the second string of entering autos. They were charged with theft by taking and the sheriff’s office said further charges are pending.
The sheriff’s office said more arrests could come.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.