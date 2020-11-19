Investigation into Georgia child molestation suspect finds youngest victim to be 8 years old

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It is a shocking story. Investigators in Georgia charged a man with more than 30 counts of child molestation and they are talking with possible victims here in Memphis.
WMC Action News 5 learned the 56-year-old suspect, investigators believe, left a trail from Alabama, Memphis even to Iraq and Georgia.
Investigators say Steven Michael Blackmon went by the name Mike and used the spelling “Blaekman” when he lived in Memphis.
He was indicted last month on a total of 31 counts of child molestation charges in Commerce, Georgia.
As Commerce police began investigating, officers discovered that Blackmon may have victimized children while he lived in Memphis in the late 1990′s and early 2000s.
Blackmon owned a shop at the now-demolished Mall of Memphis called “Hockey Stop Memphis” on the second floor above the ice rink.
Blackmon also coached a youth hockey league.
Commerce police investigators tell WMC a former Memphian contacted them after seeing an article about the charges against Blackmon saying he was molested too. Commerce police say that led to a few other possible victims from Memphis who investigators are now talking with.
This Georgia indictment against Blackmon lists acts of child molestation involving fondling, sodomy and taking photos and videos; one victim as young as 8 years old, investigators say.
Commerce police say Blackmon came in contact with his alleged victims through a baseball team.
Police say he had snacks for the boys and had four wheelers and a batting cage at his home.
The investigation went back several years. They found Blackmon was arrested in 1992 in Huntsville, Alabama for second-degree sexual abuse.
He then moved to the Memphis area and left around 2002 after being questioned for possible inappropriate contact with children.
Commerce police say Blackmon ended up in Iraq working for a supply contractor. He reportedly was fired for inappropriate conduct.
After that, he moved to Georgia.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation wants anyone in Memphis who may have been a victim to contact them at 404-270-8870 or law enforcement wherever you are.
