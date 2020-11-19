Habitat for Humanity continues providing for families in Southwest Georgia

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Habitat for Humanity said things are going well with the amount of work this year to provide for families in Thomas County.
Houses like Yumeeka Smith’s is just a peek at what some families can look forward to in Thomas County.
Three projects are complete and two more are on the way on Magnolia and Wright Streets.
CEO, Rich Massa, said with two of these projects, they’ve been able to create a partnership with the USDA.
“There are groups in town that find qualified candidates that qualify for USDA loan. When they qualify for USDA loan, they contact us and, and are able to build for that individual as a developer,” said Massa.
Massa said these partnerships will give them the ability to build two to three more homes in Thomas County.
One of the projects finished just recently is Yumeeka Smith’s home.
She started the process to be a candidate for Habitat for Humanity in 2018.
“I was mainly interested in being a homeowner because I’ve rented apartments all my life,” said Smith.
Smith said Habitat helped her tremendously throughout those two years, and she never gave up.
Now, she and her three boys are living in a three-bedroom home that began construction in March 2020.
“I rode by every day...every day and took pictures so that I could make a photo album of everything. We got the key October 27th,” said Smith.
The efforts put into providing houses for families like Smith’s and many others in Thomas County is not a product of just one person’s work.
“That’s Habitat. It’s not just one person, it’s a team,” said Massa.
“This pandemic that we’ve been going through, it’s allowed us to see a bigger picture of how we all need to work more as a team. We have a great team, and we’re just blessed to do this,” said Joshua Dees, Construction Manager.
Massa said there’s no shortage of need as they’re also working with families at the Thomasville Boys & Girls Club and in Cairo.
The two houses should be completed by the end of 2020 and the end of January 2021.
