A cold start warms into the upper 60s this afternoon. The warming trend continues Friday as we start close to 50 and warm into the middle 70s. Some clouds will float in,but mostly sunny conditions should take us into the weekend. Mid 50s and mid 70s are expected this weekend. A weak dry cold front arrives Monday and cools it down about 5 degrees. A more significant cold front then comes Wednesday. It will provide the best chance of rain in 10 days.