Dougherty Co. Dept. of Public Health to give out free car seats in safety class

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Free car seats will be up for grabs soon.
The Dougherty County Department of Public Health (DPH) is hosting its monthly Car Seat Safety Class Monday.
During the class, you can learn how to correctly install car seats and also receive a car seat for free.
DPH wants to make sure you’re using the correct car seat as well as installing it correctly.
“That’s a big problem because since I’ve been teaching this class, all the ones who come to the class sometimes, they already have a car seat and it’s not the correct car seat. They’re just really amazed as to how the car seat is supposed to be put in correctly,” said Director Vamella Lovett.
Grants like the Injury Prevention Program through the Georgia Department of Public Health and Georgia Governor’s Office of Highway Safety made this opportunity possible.
It will take place at the Dougherty County Health Department on South Slappey Boulevard.
To find out times, registration and if you qualify for the class, you can call (229) 638-6424.
