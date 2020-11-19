DCSS announces Tip-Off Classic

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Tickets are now on sale through Ticketmaster for the Tip-Off Classic this weekend at the Albany Civic Center.
Due to safety concerns surrounding COVID-19, the Albany Civic Center has arranged seating areas in socially distanced seating pods. Seating pods will be sold in limited quantities and have been made to accommodate groups of two, three, four, and six. Pods will be required to be purchased in entirety, on a first come first serve basis, and should be chosen according to your party size.
Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com
In an effort to enhance public safety, the Flint River Entertainment Complex has established a security policy by limiting the size and style of bags allowed into complex facilities. Under this policy, it is required that all bags taken to any event (including athletic events and concerts) must be a transparent plastic, vinyl, or PVC tote.
Bags must be no larger than 12 inches tall by 12 inches long by 6 inches wide. Small clutch bags and wallets that are not clear will be allowed, but should not be larger than 6.5 inches wide by 4.5 inches tall.
Masks will be required for all spectators who attend the game.
The game schedule is as follows:
- 2:00 pm Monroe High School vs Lee County High School (Girls)
- 3:30 pm Dougherty High School vs Westover High School (Girls)
- 5:00 pm Monroe High School vs Lee County High School (Boys)
- 6:30 pm Dougherty High School vs Westover High School (Boys)
